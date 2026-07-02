Vatican Excommunicates Right-Wing Catholic Group Over Unauthorized Ordinations

The Vatican Said On Thursday That Priests And Lay Catholics Who Are Part Of A Breakaway Rightwing Catholic Group That Ordained Bishops Without Pope Leos Approval Are In Schism With The Wider Church And Now Excommunicated In A Strong Decree

The Vatican excommunicated a breakaway right-wing Catholic group for ordaining bishops without papal approval on Thursday. These ordinations place them in schism with the wider Church.

In a decisive decree, the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, the Church's authoritative body on doctrinal matters, issued a global warning about the Swiss-based Society of St. Pius X. The group, now deemed excommunicated, performs sacraments illicitly.

The Church's decree emphasized that marriages and confessions conducted by the group are not valid, indicating a serious breach of Church teachings by the ultra-traditionalist group.