Cristiano Ronaldo Aims to Break World Cup Knockout Scoring Drought

Cristiano Ronaldo seeks to score his first World Cup knockout goal as Portugal faces Croatia. Despite a record of scoring in six World Cups, the Portuguese icon has yet to find the net in knockout matches. Portugal aims to regain momentum after a recent draw with DR Congo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:03 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo Aims to Break World Cup Knockout Scoring Drought
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a critical clash, Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to make his mark in the forthcoming World Cup knockout match against Croatia. The striker's impressive record of scoring in six consecutive World Cups stands in stark contrast to his elusive pursuit of a knockout stage goal.

Despite his record-breaking appearances, Ronaldo has yet to score in a knockout match. Portugal previously finished fourth in 2006 and exited in the round of 16 in both 2010 and 2018, while in 2014, they could not progress past the group stage. The team reached the quarterfinals in the 2022 World Cup.

Ronaldo's recent performances further cement his legacy. Matching Lothar Matthaus's World Cup appearance record, he moved Portugal closer to glory with a vital brace against Uzbekistan. The victory saw Portugal's confidence soar after an initial draw against DR Congo, reviving their World Cup aspirations.

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