Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Catalyst for Economic and Environmental Transformation

Delhi's Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveils the 2026 Electric Vehicle Policy, aiming to reduce both purchase costs and lifetime expenses for electric vehicles. The policy offers incentives like purchase bonuses, tax exemptions, and scrapping benefits, making EVs an economically and environmentally conscious choice for citizens and businesses alike.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 13:00 IST
Delhi's EV Policy 2026: A Catalyst for Economic and Environmental Transformation
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to drive both economic and environmental change, Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, announced the ambitious 2026 Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy. Gupta emphasized that this is not just a step towards a cleaner environment but also a strategy designed to benefit the economic wellbeing of ordinary citizens.

The policy aims to bring down the initial purchase cost and ongoing operating expenses of electric vehicles, making them more appealing to the general public. Among the various benefits are purchase incentives, bonuses for scrapping older vehicles, lifetime exemptions on road tax, and waivers on registration fees. These measures are designed to make electric vehicles a rational economic choice for households, commercial drivers, and businesses.

The addition of scrapping incentives for N-1 goods carriers and exemptions for rural vehicles further underscores the policy's focus on supporting middle- and low-income families. The government's plan to invest public funds wisely highlights a commitment to enhancing citizens' quality of life while fostering a positive environmental impact.

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