Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Receive Warm Welcome at Chanderkote

The inaugural group of Amarnath Ji Yatra pilgrims traveling through the Baltal route was greeted with enthusiasm at Chanderkote along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, underscoring a collective commitment from local authorities, civil society, and Langar organizations to ensure a secure and memorable pilgrimage.

Among the senior officers attending the reception were DIG DKR Range Sargun Shukla, Deputy Commissioner Ramban Mohammad Alyas Khan, SSP Ramban Arun Gupta, and SSP Traffic NHW Ramban Raja Adil Hamid, along with other civil and police officers. Chanderkote serves as the first significant stop after the twin convoy of the Yatra was officially launched by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp in Jammu.

Preparations at the Langar site in Chanderkote were comprehensive, involving the coordination of the District Administration with the Police, Army, CAPFs, Traffic Police, Health Department, SDRF, and Fire Services to facilitate the safe and seamless movement of pilgrims. The event echoed the dedicated efforts of all stakeholders to nurture Ramban district's tradition of welcoming hospitality.

The Amarnath pilgrimage, which leads to a sacred cave shrine in the Himalayan region of south Kashmir, is a major religious event. Pilgrims embark on the journey to pay homage to the ice Shivling symbolizing Lord Shiva.

Scheduled from July 3 to August 28, the 57-day Yatra will proceed alongside traditional routes, culminating with Raksha Bandhan festivities.