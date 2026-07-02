Tragedy Strikes: Seven Labourers Killed in Bengaluru Quarry Collapse

A devastating accident occurred at a stone quarry in Bengaluru, claiming the lives of seven labourers from Bihar. A massive rock collapse trapped the victims while they were working, prompting immediate rescue efforts and an ongoing investigation into possible safety violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 12:18 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Seven Labourers Killed in Bengaluru Quarry Collapse
Karnataka CM Shivakumar addressing mediapersons in (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, seven daily-wage labourers from Bihar were killed when a massive rock fell at a stone quarry in Bengaluru's Madapattana on Thursday. The workers were performing routine duties when the rock, descending from approximately 40 feet, trapped them under the rubble.

Local authorities reported that the devastating accident occurred during quarrying operations, leaving several other workers injured, who were subsequently admitted to a private hospital. Rescue teams and police cordoned off the area, working diligently to clear debris and locate any additional victims.

The collapse has raised concerns about safety regulations at the site. Karnataka's Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that a case has been filed, and investigations are underway to assess potential negligence. The Chief Minister promised accountability for quarries that fail to adhere to safety norms.

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