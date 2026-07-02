Tragedy Strikes: Seven Labourers Killed in Bengaluru Quarry Collapse

In a tragic incident, seven daily-wage labourers from Bihar were killed when a massive rock fell at a stone quarry in Bengaluru's Madapattana on Thursday. The workers were performing routine duties when the rock, descending from approximately 40 feet, trapped them under the rubble.

Local authorities reported that the devastating accident occurred during quarrying operations, leaving several other workers injured, who were subsequently admitted to a private hospital. Rescue teams and police cordoned off the area, working diligently to clear debris and locate any additional victims.

The collapse has raised concerns about safety regulations at the site. Karnataka's Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that a case has been filed, and investigations are underway to assess potential negligence. The Chief Minister promised accountability for quarries that fail to adhere to safety norms.