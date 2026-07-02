Crèche Horror: Bengaluru Police Crack Down on Child Abuse

Bengaluru Police are intensively investigating a shocking case of child abuse reported at a crèche within an east Bengaluru IT firm. Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh assured that no accused will escape justice as the police delve deep into the matter, having already initiated the verification of submitted videos.

Responding to a complaint lodged by a Child Protection Officer, police arrested five women staff members associated with the daycare. Videos reportedly depict disturbing scenes where toddlers were mistreated, sparking a broader investigation by police into crèches operating in the region to ensure adherence to regulations.

The case, which falls under the jurisdiction of the HAL Police Station, involves charges against staff for placing children in compromising positions, such as using a toilet jet spray in their mouths. Authorities, including a Deputy Commissioner and a Joint Commissioner, are leading a meticulous examination of the allegations and corresponding evidence.