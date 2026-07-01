Digital India: 11 Years of Transformation and Global Impact

In a significant acknowledgment of India's technological evolution, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the profound impact of the Digital India initiative. Launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the initiative has turned India into a global model of digital innovation over the past 11 years, with over 1.03 billion internet connections.

Digital transformation under this initiative has significantly benefitted Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, bringing digital services to remote areas and facilitating seamless digital payments. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) now supports government welfare schemes, and UPI dominates global real-time digital payments with nearly 49% of worldwide transactions. The digital economy accounts for 12-14% of India's GDP and is projected to grow further.

Prime Minister Modi marked the 11-year milestone by emphasizing Digital India's role in reshaping citizen life and empowerment. The program's robust framework, centered on nine pillars such as Broadband Highways and E-Governance, has positioned India as a global leader in Digital Public Infrastructure. International collaborations and platforms have further solidified India's digital stature.