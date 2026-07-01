Digital India: 11 Years of Transformation and Global Impact

Uttarakhand CM Dhami praises Digital India initiative for transforming India into a digital innovation model with 1.03 billion internet connections and expanding digital services. Over 11 years, it has driven growth in areas like UPI, contributing significantly to India's GDP and positioning the country as a digital leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:52 IST
Digital India: 11 Years of Transformation and Global Impact
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant acknowledgment of India's technological evolution, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami highlighted the profound impact of the Digital India initiative. Launched under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, the initiative has turned India into a global model of digital innovation over the past 11 years, with over 1.03 billion internet connections.

Digital transformation under this initiative has significantly benefitted Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, bringing digital services to remote areas and facilitating seamless digital payments. Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) now supports government welfare schemes, and UPI dominates global real-time digital payments with nearly 49% of worldwide transactions. The digital economy accounts for 12-14% of India's GDP and is projected to grow further.

Prime Minister Modi marked the 11-year milestone by emphasizing Digital India's role in reshaping citizen life and empowerment. The program's robust framework, centered on nine pillars such as Broadband Highways and E-Governance, has positioned India as a global leader in Digital Public Infrastructure. International collaborations and platforms have further solidified India's digital stature.

TRENDING

1
Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global Air Cargo Demand Climbs 6% Despite Regional Challenges

Global
2
WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

WHO Warns Air Pollution Gap Remains Wide Across the World

Global
3
Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Trump's Urgent Call: Lower Gas Prices Now

Global
4
EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

EU-China Trade Talks: Seeking Tangible Outcomes by October

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

Machines in the Field, Fewer Hands at Work: South Africa’s 4IR Farm Dilemma

AI in Healthcare Delivers Real Results, but WHO Says Better Policies Will Decide Its Global Success

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026