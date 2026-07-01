Uttarakhand's Educational Revamp: Modern Pathways and Development Milestones

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the repeal of the Madrasa Education Board Act, introducing the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act for a modern, transparent education system. Additionally, he inaugurated development projects worth Rs 123.79 crore, signaling a commitment to progress and modernity in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-07-2026 10:23 IST | Created: 01-07-2026 10:23 IST
Uttarakhand's Educational Revamp: Modern Pathways and Development Milestones
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the implementation of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act, effectively annulling the Madrasa Education Board Act and related rules. This significant move, according to the Chief Minister's Office, aims to align with the state's vision of modern and transparent education under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Dhami emphasized the establishment of a consistent recognition framework for all minority educational institutions, underscoring the government's dedication to providing children with education that is modern, encompassing science, technology, skills, and rooted in Indian values. The goal is to shape a developed Uttarakhand and Bharat.

In a separate event on Monday, CM Dhami inaugurated and set the foundation stones for 17 development projects in Champawat, valued at Rs 123.79 crore. Among these, the Jim Corbett Trail, constructed for Rs 3.49 crore, stands out. The Chief Minister engaged with diverse social segments to underscore the administration's commitment to comprehensive state development.

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