Uttarakhand's Educational Revamp: Modern Pathways and Development Milestones

On Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared the implementation of the Uttarakhand Minority Education Act, effectively annulling the Madrasa Education Board Act and related rules. This significant move, according to the Chief Minister's Office, aims to align with the state's vision of modern and transparent education under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance.

Dhami emphasized the establishment of a consistent recognition framework for all minority educational institutions, underscoring the government's dedication to providing children with education that is modern, encompassing science, technology, skills, and rooted in Indian values. The goal is to shape a developed Uttarakhand and Bharat.

In a separate event on Monday, CM Dhami inaugurated and set the foundation stones for 17 development projects in Champawat, valued at Rs 123.79 crore. Among these, the Jim Corbett Trail, constructed for Rs 3.49 crore, stands out. The Chief Minister engaged with diverse social segments to underscore the administration's commitment to comprehensive state development.