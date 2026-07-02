Ujjain Woman Humiliated Over Property Dispute Sparks Arrests

In Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a woman was allegedly humiliated by her in-laws over a property dispute. The local police have registered an FIR, arresting three individuals. The administration is working to support the victim's rehabilitation and legal rights while efforts continue to arrest all accused individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:32 IST
Ujjain Woman Humiliated Over Property Dispute Sparks Arrests
Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident on Thursday, a woman in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was allegedly humiliated by her in-laws over a property dispute. According to police reports, she was stripped, had her hair cut, forced to wear a garland of shoes, and paraded through Harniya Khedi village.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma confirmed the registration of an FIR against 11 individuals, with three arrests already made. The victim, who has been living apart from her in-laws, visited their home two days prior to claim her share of family property, leading to the shocking events.

Authorities quickly intervened, rescuing the woman and initiating efforts for her rehabilitation. Legal avenues are being pursued to help secure her property rights. The police emphasize strict action against all accused, while ensuring the woman's safety and support through government channels.

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