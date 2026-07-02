India Unyielding to Pakistan's Threats Over Indus Water Dispute
India remains resolute against Pakistan's aggressive stance on the Indus water dispute, as stated by Ajmer Dargah Dewan successor Syed Naseeruddin Chishti. He emphasized that cross-border terrorism must end. Chishti criticized Pakistan's links with terrorism and dismissed their recent remarks on the treaty as empty threats.
- Country:
- India
In a defiant response to Pakistan's warnings over the Indus Water Treaty, Syed Naseeruddin Chishti, successor of Ajmer Dargah Dewan, affirmed that India will not cower to threats. He criticized Islamabad's aggressive posture and highlighted India's unwavering stance against terrorism, stating, "blood and water cannot flow together."
Chishti's remarks came after 117 individuals advocated for renewed dialogue between the two nations. He questioned the intentions behind the appeal and reiterated India's commitment to peace through dialogue, while expressing skepticism about trusting Pakistan unless it clarifies its intent on eradicating terrorism.
Emphasizing Pakistan's association with terror activities, Chishti remarked on the conspicuous presence of extremists at a recent event. He dismissed Pakistan's indignant rhetoric concerning the water dispute as hollow, underscoring that these threats fail to intimidate India.
Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party recently escalated tensions by linking regional stability to the 1960 water pact, issuing warnings that were interpreted as covering for Pakistan's isolated diplomatic stance. However, Chishti is clear: India remains undeterred by such postures.
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