Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Quarry Collapse Claims Multiple Lives

In a somber visit, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended Rajarajeshwari Hospital on Thursday, following a tragic stone quarry collapse in the Madapattana area of Bengaluru South district. Seven workers perished in the incident, with additional individuals sustaining injuries. The Chief Minister offered condolences and pledged governmental support to the grieving families.

Accompanied by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and MLAs ST Somashekhar and AC Srinivas, Shivakumar assessed the situation and met with the injured receiving treatment. The fatal accident occurred early Thursday, when a massive boulder unexpectedly collapsed, leading to the workers' demise.

The bodies of the deceased have been preserved at RR Hospital for post-mortem examinations. According to initial reports, the victims were daily-wage laborers engaged in routine quarry operations when the rock fell from a significant height, trapping them beneath debris. Home Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed the incident's severity, revealing that authorities from the Mines and Geology and Home Departments are scrutinizing the site to determine the collapse's cause.