Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Quarry Collapse Claims Multiple Lives

Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar visited Rajarajeshwari Hospital after a quarry collapse in Bengaluru claimed seven lives. The incident left several injured, prompting the government to provide necessary support to victims' families. Officials are investigating the cause of the collapse involving daily-wage workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 22:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Quarry Collapse Claims Multiple Lives
Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during a visit to hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a somber visit, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar attended Rajarajeshwari Hospital on Thursday, following a tragic stone quarry collapse in the Madapattana area of Bengaluru South district. Seven workers perished in the incident, with additional individuals sustaining injuries. The Chief Minister offered condolences and pledged governmental support to the grieving families.

Accompanied by Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and MLAs ST Somashekhar and AC Srinivas, Shivakumar assessed the situation and met with the injured receiving treatment. The fatal accident occurred early Thursday, when a massive boulder unexpectedly collapsed, leading to the workers' demise.

The bodies of the deceased have been preserved at RR Hospital for post-mortem examinations. According to initial reports, the victims were daily-wage laborers engaged in routine quarry operations when the rock fell from a significant height, trapping them beneath debris. Home Minister Priyank Kharge confirmed the incident's severity, revealing that authorities from the Mines and Geology and Home Departments are scrutinizing the site to determine the collapse's cause.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global
4
Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Sabalenka's 'Eye of the Tiger' Roars Through Wimbledon

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

BRICS’ Race to Clean Energy Risks Creating a New Energy Divide

FinTech’s Big Test: Can Digital Finance Deliver More Than Access?

ADB Warns China Must Reform Climate Finance as Net Zero Could Cost Up to CNY487 Trillion

World Bank Calls for Flexible Service Delivery as Conflict Deepens Across 26 Fragile Nations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026