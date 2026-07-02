Karnataka Assembly Session Deferred Amid Electoral Revision Drive

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced the state Assembly session's deferral to August due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Initially scheduled for July, the session was postponed to accommodate officials, MLAs, and political parties involved in the SIR process.

Shivakumar emphasized that the notification process is set to conclude on August 5, and until then, all stakeholders, including elected representatives, are ensuring eligible voter inclusion in the electoral rolls. The Chief Minister assured that the Assembly session would be scheduled post the draft rolls' publication.

The Chief Minister issued a strong advisory insisting on the submission of Enumeration Forms by July 29. Failure to submit could result in the deletion of names from the electoral rolls. Additionally, Shivakumar introduced plans for a new Public Service Department to address citizen grievances.