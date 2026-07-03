Tragedy Strikes: Blasts and Collapses Claim Four Lives in Karnataka
In two separate tragedies in Karnataka, a worker died in a quarry explosion and three people, including two children, were killed in a wall collapse. Investigations are ongoing in both incidents as communities mourn the losses and authorities ensure future safety measures.
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- India
In a tragic incident, an explosion at the Echo Sand Quarry on Hirenagavalli Hill in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur taluk claimed the life of 35-year-old Nagendra, a worker from Andhra Pradesh. Police reported the explosion occurred during drilling operations on Wednesday evening, causing severe injuries to Nagendra, who later died at Bengaluru's Victoria Hospital.
The quarry mishap has prompted law enforcement to register a case at Peresandra Police Station as they dive into a detailed investigation of the unfortunate event. Such incidents spotlight the need for strict safety protocols in hazardous work environments.
On the same day, the Garodi area in Mangaluru witnessed a separate calamity where a wall collapse led to the deaths of a woman and two children. Witnesses recount the horror that unfolded at 4:30 am when the wall crumbled onto a row of rented houses, trapping residents. The swift arrival of the National Disaster Response Force at 5:00 am facilitated rescue operations, resulting in the safe retrieval of two other children. The tragedy emphasizes the urgent need for structural safety assessments.
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