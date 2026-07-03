PM Modi’s Heartfelt Appeal to Amarnath Pilgrims: Embrace Unity, Responsibility, and Local Support

In a significant address today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his best wishes to devotees embarking on the annual Amarnath Yatra. He described the spiritual journey as a 'great privilege,' highlighting its importance within India's rich spiritual tradition.

The Prime Minister remarked on the diverse tapestry of culture and tradition represented by the pilgrims. He expressed gratitude toward security personnel and volunteers ensuring the pilgrimage's smooth execution, commending them for showcasing India's 'Unity in Diversity' at the sacred abode of Lord Shiva.

Emphasizing national duty, Modi introduced the concept of five resolves for the pilgrims, which include adhering to cleanliness, abiding by safety regulations, and supporting the local economy by purchasing indigenous products. The Yatra's conclusion during Rakshabandhan adds a touch of grace, where pilgrims will plant saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.