Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: A Matter of National Faith and Accountability
CPI(M) MP P Sandosh Kumar urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address accusations of embezzlement related to Ram Mandir donations. Alleged misuse of funds by temple trust raises questions of public faith. Ayodhya Police and Special Investigation Team (SIT) expand inquiries into the alleged financial irregularities.
- Country:
- India
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address allegations of embezzlement regarding funds meant for the construction of the Ram Mandir, describing it as an issue of national faith beyond mere politics.
Kumar highlighted the widespread contributions from devotees globally and emphasized the need for transparency over the rumored Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,500 crore in donations.
The Ayodhya Police have filed a complaint, leading to widening investigations by a Special Investigation Team, as pressure mounts following resignations from key trust members amid the mounting scandal.
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