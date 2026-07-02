Ram Mandir Donation Scandal: A Matter of National Faith and Accountability

CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP P Sandosh Kumar called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address allegations of embezzlement regarding funds meant for the construction of the Ram Mandir, describing it as an issue of national faith beyond mere politics.

Kumar highlighted the widespread contributions from devotees globally and emphasized the need for transparency over the rumored Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,500 crore in donations.

The Ayodhya Police have filed a complaint, leading to widening investigations by a Special Investigation Team, as pressure mounts following resignations from key trust members amid the mounting scandal.