Uttar Pradesh: From 'BIMARU' to Economic Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has proudly announced the state's evolution from a 'BIMARU' designation to being one of India's top three economies over the past nine years. He attributes this achievement to robust governance, cohesive teamwork, and the strategic implementation of technology.

Speaking at the new campus inauguration of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Uttar Pradesh Administration and Management Academy, Adityanath emphasized the state's remarkable development journey, highlighting the shift in governance and public perception.

He pointed out the economic strides Uttar Pradesh has made, climbing from the bottom five to top three economic performers nationwide. The 'BIMARU' stigma has been shed, and innovative practices like the introduction of e-PoS machines have addressed issues like ration distribution fraud.

The Chief Minister further highlighted the crucial role of efficient bureaucracy in changing public perception and ensuring the success of government initiatives. He stressed the importance of teamwork and innovation in fostering better governance practices.