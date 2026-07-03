NCPCR Investigates Daycare Abuse Scandal in Bengaluru's IT Hub

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has commenced an investigation into allegations of child abuse at a daycare facility situated within an IT company's campus in Bengaluru's Brookefield area. This action was taken following the emergence of video evidence that purportedly shows the mistreatment of an infant.

In response to the shocking footage, law enforcement officials have apprehended a female suspect, identified during the review of the videos. The woman is accused in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged concerning the case. She is set to be presented in court as the investigation progresses.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has condemned the incident, asserting that such behavior is intolerable. He emphasized that daycare centers must function following established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and has requested a comprehensive report on the incident from the involved parties.