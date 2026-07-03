NCPCR Investigates Daycare Abuse Scandal in Bengaluru's IT Hub

NCPCR has launched a fact-finding inquiry into the alleged abuse and torture of children at a Bengaluru daycare on an IT company campus. Police arrested a woman following video evidence. Authorities are demanding explanations and adherence to guidelines from daycare centers after the incident drew public outrage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 17:22 IST
NCPCR Investigates Daycare Abuse Scandal in Bengaluru's IT Hub
National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) team arrives in Bengaluru. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has commenced an investigation into allegations of child abuse at a daycare facility situated within an IT company's campus in Bengaluru's Brookefield area. This action was taken following the emergence of video evidence that purportedly shows the mistreatment of an infant.

In response to the shocking footage, law enforcement officials have apprehended a female suspect, identified during the review of the videos. The woman is accused in a First Information Report (FIR) lodged concerning the case. She is set to be presented in court as the investigation progresses.

Karnataka Home Minister Priyank Kharge has condemned the incident, asserting that such behavior is intolerable. He emphasized that daycare centers must function following established Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and has requested a comprehensive report on the incident from the involved parties.

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