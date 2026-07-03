Abuse Scandal Rocks Capgemini's Childcare Facility in India
Allegations of child abuse at a Capgemini daycare in Bengaluru have led to the arrest of one woman. Videos surfaced showing children facing physical and mental abuse. Police and the National Human Rights Commission are investigating, and Capgemini has temporarily closed the facility managed by Little Scholars.
Indian police have arrested a woman following reports of child abuse at a childcare facility operated by an external provider at Capgemini's Bengaluru campus. Four additional staff members are under investigation as authorities respond to detailed allegations backed by video evidence.
The complaints emerged after children's distress footage was circulated on WhatsApp, prompting action from law enforcement. Accusations include physical discipline and threats, such as putting children into a washing machine, sparking outrage and a prompt response from Capgemini, which has temporarily shut down the facility.
Karnataka's top officials have been summoned by India's National Human Rights Commission, demanding a comprehensive inquiry as the scandal thrusts workplace childcare services under scrutiny. Bengaluru’s police commissioner has ordered a reevaluation of daycare regulations across the city's tech firms to prevent further incidents.
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