Abuse Scandal Rocks Capgemini's Childcare Facility in India

Allegations of child abuse at a Capgemini daycare in Bengaluru have led to the arrest of one woman. Videos surfaced showing children facing physical and mental abuse. Police and the National Human Rights Commission are investigating, and Capgemini has temporarily closed the facility managed by Little Scholars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indian Police Have Arrested One Woman And Are Investigating Four Other Suspects Who Worked At A Childcare Facility At The Indian Unit Of French It Services Firm Capgemini Following Allegations Of Child Abuse At The Centre | Updated: 03-07-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 18:44 IST
Abuse Scandal Rocks Capgemini's Childcare Facility in India

Indian police have arrested a woman following reports of child abuse at a childcare facility operated by an external provider at Capgemini's Bengaluru campus. Four additional staff members are under investigation as authorities respond to detailed allegations backed by video evidence.

The complaints emerged after children's distress footage was circulated on WhatsApp, prompting action from law enforcement. Accusations include physical discipline and threats, such as putting children into a washing machine, sparking outrage and a prompt response from Capgemini, which has temporarily shut down the facility.

Karnataka's top officials have been summoned by India's National Human Rights Commission, demanding a comprehensive inquiry as the scandal thrusts workplace childcare services under scrutiny. Bengaluru’s police commissioner has ordered a reevaluation of daycare regulations across the city's tech firms to prevent further incidents.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026