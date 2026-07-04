Demand for Supreme Court Probe into Ram Mandir Trust Fund Misuse Intensifies
Congress calls for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into alleged financial mismanagement within the Ram Mandir Trust, claiming BJP and RSS dominance. Spokesperson Ragini Nayak criticizes the lack of accountability and urges Prime Minister Modi's direct involvement. Concurrently, BJP's Vinay Katiyar acknowledges potential legal action against Trust's former officials.
- Country:
- India
The Congress party has intensified its call for a Supreme Court-supervised investigation into allegations of fund misappropriation involving the Ram Mandir Trust, citing concerns over the influence of BJP and RSS members within the organization.
Speaking to ANI on Friday, Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak emphasized the need for greater accountability from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, questioning whether concerns expressed by the RSS were adequate to address the issue.
Nayak insisted on a thorough probe overseen by the Supreme Court, while BJP leader Vinay Katiyar conceded that former Trust officials Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, and Anil Mishra might face legal action due to alleged irregularities in donation management.
ALSO READ
-
Guwahati Police Crack Down on Counterfeit Currency and Contraband
-
Supreme Court Petition Seeks CBI Probe into Ayodhya Trust's Financial Irregularities
-
Bolsonaro's House Arrest: A Legal and Health Dilemma
-
Sanctions Shake-Up: Brazil's Anti-Drug Operation Thwarted
-
India Seeks Urgent Probe into Desecration of Sailor's Body in Venezuela