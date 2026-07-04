Call to Dissolve Ram Mandir Trust Amid Controversy Over Alleged Donation Embezzlement

Former litigant for Ram Lalla, Mahant Dharmdas, has called for the dissolution of the Ram Mandir trust in light of ongoing investigations into alleged embezzlement of temple donations. Speaking to ANI, Dharmdas voiced confidence in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with the probe, stating that the recent 15-day extension is a positive step toward unearthing the truth.

Dharmdas highlighted the gravity of the situation, emphasizing that the issue is tied to the faith of millions of devotees. He praised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s decision to extend the investigation period, suggesting that police diligence will lead to justice. Dharmdas insists that assets should be registered in the name of the Deity rather than the trust.

Amid the furor, Mahant Sitaram Das Ji Maharaj expressed his concerns over the alleged theft of temple donations, describing it as a significant affront to the sentiments of devotees. Meanwhile, Avinash Shukla, one of the accused, has been arrested, and his assets impounded as the SIT pushes forward with its comprehensive inquiry.