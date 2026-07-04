Heroic Rescues Amidst Gujarat's Torrential Downpour

On Saturday, firefighting personnel in Gujarat's Junagadh district executed a daring rescue operation, saving several individuals who had been trapped in rising floodwaters near Samdhiyala village. Despite the deluge, the operation concluded without any reported casualties, offering a ray of relief in the storm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued forecasts of persistent moderate rainfall with rates between 5 to 15 mm per hour, combined with thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 41-61 kmph, targeting isolated areas across numerous districts in Gujarat. Affected regions include Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, and others.

The IMD also highlights a 30-60% chance of harmful cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. Western India continues to endure relentless monsoon rains, significantly affecting daily life. In Gujarat's Jamnagar district, prolonged rains flooded key arteries, stranding vehicles and commuters alike, including school buses. This forced many to navigate through chest-high waters.