Seamless Medical and Logistical Support for Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Ensures Safety and Comfort

As the much-anticipated Amarnath Yatra of 2026 progresses, robust medical arrangements have been fortified by the Udhampur Health Department along the bustling Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH 44). Six state-of-the-art ambulances and specially crafted medical stations have been strategically deployed beside key langar sites in Samroli, enhancing the readiness to tackle any medical exigencies among the pilgrims traversing the iconic route.

In an exclusive interaction with ANI, Anil Manhas, Chief Medical Officer of Udhampur, delineated the meticulous healthcare arrangements along the thoroughfare, affirming their readiness to deliver prompt assistance whenever required. He revealed, "First-aid camps are operational in ten distinct locations across the district, seamlessly integrated with the langars to ensure our emergency response teams are perpetually on standby for immediate action." His insights were echoed by Virendra Malik, President of the revered Om Shiv Shakti Sewa Langar Committee from Sonipat, Delhi, who outlined a holistic support system for the pilgrims encompassing 24-hour medical facilitation, bhandara services, and unwavering security connective led by CRPF personnel.

In a parallel venture to heighten the tourist experience, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) introduced an invigorating boating service at the newly developed Tawi Riverfront, simultaneously synchronizing with the ongoing Amarnath Yatra. JMC Commissioner Devansh Yadav elaborated on the expansive initiatives taken, citing the transformation of the Tawi Riverfront into a vibrant tourism nucleus featuring light and sound spectacles, Tawi Aarti, and various boat services, accentuating the cultural and spiritual engagement for visitors and pilgrims alike.