BJP Leader Points Fingers: Possible Jail Time for Ram Mandir Fund Misappropriation

BJP's Vinay Katiyar alleges that key figures involved in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust may face jail time due to fund misappropriation. An ongoing investigation by the SIT has been extended to ensure a comprehensive probe into the case, sparking significant controversy and heightened police scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 13:25 IST
BJP Leader Points Fingers: Possible Jail Time for Ram Mandir Fund Misappropriation
BJP leader and Bajrang Dal founder Vinay Katiyar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vinay Katiyar, a prominent BJP leader and co-founder of Bajrang Dal, has made startling allegations regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Katiyar claims that significant figures within the Trust, including former General Secretary Champat Rai, administrator Gopal Rao, and ex-Trustee Anil Mishra, could be facing jail time shortly for their involvement in the irregularities.

Speaking with ANI, Katiyar disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the situation, expressing hope that the issues will be resolved. He reflected on the historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and praised former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh for his leadership during that time.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe, having received a 15-day extension to broaden the inquiry's scope. In Ayodhya, the police, led by Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, are actively questioning Avinash Shukla, who is allegedly connected to the case. The investigation, initiated by an FIR on June 25, aims to uphold the integrity of the Temple Trust amid rising public scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026