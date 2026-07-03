BJP Leader Points Fingers: Possible Jail Time for Ram Mandir Fund Misappropriation

Vinay Katiyar, a prominent BJP leader and co-founder of Bajrang Dal, has made startling allegations regarding the alleged misappropriation of funds at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple. Katiyar claims that significant figures within the Trust, including former General Secretary Champat Rai, administrator Gopal Rao, and ex-Trustee Anil Mishra, could be facing jail time shortly for their involvement in the irregularities.

Speaking with ANI, Katiyar disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the situation, expressing hope that the issues will be resolved. He reflected on the historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and praised former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh for his leadership during that time.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) is intensifying its probe, having received a 15-day extension to broaden the inquiry's scope. In Ayodhya, the police, led by Circle Officer Ashutosh Tiwari, are actively questioning Avinash Shukla, who is allegedly connected to the case. The investigation, initiated by an FIR on June 25, aims to uphold the integrity of the Temple Trust amid rising public scrutiny.