Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Scam

In a scathing attack, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust amidst allegations of a massive donation embezzlement scandal tied to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

During a press meet, Kejriwal claimed financial irregularities traced back to 2021, highlighting inflated land transactions made by the Trust. Kejriwal revealed that lands worth crores were significantly overpriced during their sales to the Temple Trust.

He further accused the Trust of mishandling construction contracts, citing reports of commissions on tenders and claimed that valuable donations, including jewelry, were missing. The issue surfaced after an FIR prompted investigations, leading to arrests and resignations of Trust officials, with proponents calling for honest scrutiny.