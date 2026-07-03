Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Scam

AAP's Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP and Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust of a donation embezzlement scandal, alleging inflated land purchases and missing valuables. The controversy arose following an FIR, with several individuals implicated, leading to resignations and calls for a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:22 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:22 IST
Kejriwal Slams BJP Over Alleged Ram Mandir Donation Scam
AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing attack, Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust amidst allegations of a massive donation embezzlement scandal tied to the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

During a press meet, Kejriwal claimed financial irregularities traced back to 2021, highlighting inflated land transactions made by the Trust. Kejriwal revealed that lands worth crores were significantly overpriced during their sales to the Temple Trust.

He further accused the Trust of mishandling construction contracts, citing reports of commissions on tenders and claimed that valuable donations, including jewelry, were missing. The issue surfaced after an FIR prompted investigations, leading to arrests and resignations of Trust officials, with proponents calling for honest scrutiny.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

Durban Steps Up Clean-Up Ahead of Hollywoodbets Durban July

South Africa
3
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
4
USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

USMCA Trade Pact Enters Critical Review Period

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Safety Is Failing the Child Protection Test

Next Refugee Health Crisis May Be Chronic, Climate-Driven, and Understudied

The New Climate Divide in Agriculture: Who Can Recover, and Who Cannot

The Hidden AI Labor Crisis: When Platforms Erase the Pathway to Skills

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026