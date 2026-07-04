Turmoil in TMC: State President Chandrima Bhattacharya Resigns Amidst Rising Tensions

In an unexpected twist in West Bengal politics, Chandrima Bhattacharya, the State President of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and a former minister, has resigned from all her party positions. Her resignation further escalates the internal strife within the TMC amid claims of a takeover by a dissident faction led by Leader of the Opposition Ritabrata Banerjee, who reportedly seized the party's state office in Kolkata.

Bhattacharya's resignation letter, addressed to party leader Mamata Banerjee, highlighted her departure from the role conferred upon her in June 2026. She also relinquished her responsibilities as the authorized signatory for the party's financial accounts and as a representative to the Election Commission of India. Her letter poignantly noted her withdrawal from these roles, signifying a deeper crisis within the party.

Meanwhile, expelled TMC MLA Sandipan Saha has supported Bhattacharya's decision, pointing to an untenable atmosphere within the party's Kalighat faction, indicating frequent resignations from leadership roles due to internal pressures. Adding to the turmoil, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya criticized the TMC, citing corruption and misuse of welfare funds, claiming that these have tarnished West Bengal's image. The TMC now finds itself in a precarious position with both loyalists and rebels attempting to assert influence over its assets and organizational structure.