Modi Inaugurates Landmark Greenfield Refinery in Rajasthan, Boosts Energy Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Greenfield Integrated Refinery in Pachpadra, Rajasthan, marking a significant move towards regional self-reliance. He also opened Jodhpur's new airport terminal and highlighted the achievements of BJP governments in project completions, underscoring India's adept handling of global energy challenges amid West Asian conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 15:00 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 15:00 IST
Modi Inaugurates Landmark Greenfield Refinery in Rajasthan, Boosts Energy Security
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-anticipated Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Pachpadra, Rajasthan. The initiative marks a pivotal step in bolstering the state's self-reliance and enhancing India's energy security, according to Modi's remarks during the event in Balotra.

Modi also celebrated the inauguration of a new airport terminal in Jodhpur, emphasizing its Rajasthan-inspired architecture. Highlighting the terminal's anticipated impact on tourism, trade, and employment, the Prime Minister praised the region's spirit of resilience and self-respect, key elements in fostering self-reliance.

Reflecting on recent development achievements, Modi lauded the BJP's commitment to project completion beyond mere foundation stones. Despite challenges, including a recent accident at the refinery site, he commended the dedication of workers and officials in making timely progress. Additionally, Modi acknowledged the global energy crisis influenced by West Asian conflicts, asserting India's successful navigation of these challenges through strategic diplomacy.

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