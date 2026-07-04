Modi Inaugurates Landmark Greenfield Refinery in Rajasthan, Boosts Energy Security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the much-anticipated Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Pachpadra, Rajasthan. The initiative marks a pivotal step in bolstering the state's self-reliance and enhancing India's energy security, according to Modi's remarks during the event in Balotra.

Modi also celebrated the inauguration of a new airport terminal in Jodhpur, emphasizing its Rajasthan-inspired architecture. Highlighting the terminal's anticipated impact on tourism, trade, and employment, the Prime Minister praised the region's spirit of resilience and self-respect, key elements in fostering self-reliance.

Reflecting on recent development achievements, Modi lauded the BJP's commitment to project completion beyond mere foundation stones. Despite challenges, including a recent accident at the refinery site, he commended the dedication of workers and officials in making timely progress. Additionally, Modi acknowledged the global energy crisis influenced by West Asian conflicts, asserting India's successful navigation of these challenges through strategic diplomacy.