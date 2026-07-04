Modi Inaugurates Greenfield Complex, Advances Rajasthan's Self-Reliance

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex in Pachpadra, Rajasthan, a significant move towards self-reliance. This initiative is expected to bolster employment and enhance India's energy security. Modi also opened the new airport terminal in Jodhpur, promoting tourism and trade. Highlights include government's commitment to project completion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 14:48 IST
Modi Inaugurates Greenfield Complex, Advances Rajasthan's Self-Reliance
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant stride towards making Rajasthan self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra on Saturday. This ambitious project is not only poised to generate substantial employment but is also aimed at fortifying India's energy security.

Addressing a gathering in Balotra post-inauguration, the Prime Minister also shed light on the newly opened airport terminal in Jodhpur, which showcases Rajasthan's architectural essence. The terminal is expected to boost tourism and trade, creating a positive ripple effect on employment in the Marwar region.

Prime Minister Modi further expressed his indebtedness to Rajasthan, acknowledging the state's profound influence on fostering self-respect and resilience. He emphasized the BJP government's commitment to completing projects, evidenced by the swift completion efforts following a recent accident at the refinery site.

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