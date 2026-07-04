Modi Inaugurates Greenfield Complex, Advances Rajasthan's Self-Reliance

In a significant stride towards making Rajasthan self-reliant, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Greenfield Integrated Refinery-cum-Petrochemical Complex at Pachpadra on Saturday. This ambitious project is not only poised to generate substantial employment but is also aimed at fortifying India's energy security.

Addressing a gathering in Balotra post-inauguration, the Prime Minister also shed light on the newly opened airport terminal in Jodhpur, which showcases Rajasthan's architectural essence. The terminal is expected to boost tourism and trade, creating a positive ripple effect on employment in the Marwar region.

Prime Minister Modi further expressed his indebtedness to Rajasthan, acknowledging the state's profound influence on fostering self-respect and resilience. He emphasized the BJP government's commitment to completing projects, evidenced by the swift completion efforts following a recent accident at the refinery site.