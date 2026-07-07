BJP Leader Raises Concerns Over Alleged Ram Temple Donation Misuse

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud has voiced strong objections to the apparent politicization of the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ram Temple. Goud emphasized that those responsible, if proven guilty, will be subjected to the harshest penalties post-investigation, as allegations suggest involvement of some employees in fraudulent activities, adversely affecting Hindu sentiments.

Speaking to ANI, Goud noted the opportunistic nature of some political parties, which he claimed were leveraging the scandal for political gains while having historically dismissed the significance of the Ram Temple and Lord Ram's existence. Furthermore, he alleged that the accused had been in contact with opposition figures in Uttar Pradesh for an extended period.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has uncovered evidence indicating misappropriation of donations at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, according to a preliminary report delivered to the Uttar Pradesh government. The inquiry assessed various records and CCTV footage, which depicted counting staff clandestinely hiding cash. The lapses in security protocols facilitated such misdeeds, though past incidents remain speculative due to the lack of earlier video evidence.