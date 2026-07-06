Owaisi Pushes for Permanent Resident Certificates in Telangana

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Telangana government to issue Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) urgently. The demand comes as a measure to streamline documentation processes and avert administrative challenges, particularly concerning voter registration, as emphasized by Owaisi during his remarks on Monday.

Owaisi expressed his frustration with the state's inaction in a video posted on X. He argued that the lack of documentation significantly impacts the poorer demographics of Telangana. He criticized both the ruling Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representatives for their failure to address the issue.

Drawing parallels with Karnataka, where the Congress government has begun issuing PRCs effectively, Owaisi urged Telangana to implement similar measures. He highlighted disparities in documentation accessibility, citing alarming statistics about missing essential documents among economically weaker sections.