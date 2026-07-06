Owaisi Pushes for Permanent Resident Certificates in Telangana

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticizes the Telangana government for failing to issue Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC) to its citizens, warning of administrative difficulties. He urges immediate action to prevent voter list issues, citing Karnataka's Congress government as a proactive example. Owaisi highlights the documentation disparity among economic classes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:39 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:39 IST
Owaisi Pushes for Permanent Resident Certificates in Telangana
AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ AIMIM ). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi has called on the Telangana government to issue Permanent Resident Certificates (PRCs) urgently. The demand comes as a measure to streamline documentation processes and avert administrative challenges, particularly concerning voter registration, as emphasized by Owaisi during his remarks on Monday.

Owaisi expressed his frustration with the state's inaction in a video posted on X. He argued that the lack of documentation significantly impacts the poorer demographics of Telangana. He criticized both the ruling Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representatives for their failure to address the issue.

Drawing parallels with Karnataka, where the Congress government has begun issuing PRCs effectively, Owaisi urged Telangana to implement similar measures. He highlighted disparities in documentation accessibility, citing alarming statistics about missing essential documents among economically weaker sections.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026