From Rajouri to Recognition: A Young Innovator's AI-Powered Journey

In the remote village of Doongi, nestled in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, 17-year-old Imran Chaudhary is making waves on the global stage with his innovative contribution to AI-driven education. Exhibiting remarkable resilience, Chaudhary founded Lagnever Technologies Private Limited, despite the local limitations in basic facilities and technology.

The company's flagship innovation, Lagnever AI, has already amassed over 10,000 downloads, revolutionizing education by making it more accessible, personalized, and interactive. Offering features such as AI-assisted learning and personalized academic support, the platform complements traditional teaching. Within just six months, Lagnever Technologies achieved an estimated valuation of Rs 5 crore, underscoring its potential in India's booming EdTech market.

Operating with a team of just 12, Chaudhary accredits his Chief Marketing Officer, Mohib Altaf, for significantly boosting the product's reach. Despite these achievements, Altaf sees room for more governmental support. Chaudhary's accomplishments are further recognized with his selection for a prestigious international program linked to BlackRock, a testament to his leadership and vision in AI-focused education.