PM Modi Pays Tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th Birth Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary, describing him as a visionary nationalist whose ideas continue to shape modern India. Addressing a gathering through a video message, the Prime Minister highlighted Mookerjee's contributions to national unity, education, industrial development and institution-building, while urging young Indians to carry forward his vision of a strong, self-reliant nation.

Prime Minister recalls Mookerjee's role in national unity

Speaking virtually due to a pre-scheduled travel commitment, Modi said technology had enabled him to participate in the commemorative programme despite being away. He described the occasion as significant for both the nation and West Bengal, paying homage to one of the state's most influential leaders.

The Prime Minister said Dr. Mookerjee devoted his life to safeguarding India's unity and integrity, adding that the ideas he championed decades ago continue to guide the country's development. Referring to the ongoing nationwide celebrations marking Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary, Modi said the two-year commemoration reflects the government's commitment to honouring national icons whose contributions helped shape independent India. He also appreciated the West Bengal government's efforts to organise the celebrations and promote the state's rich cultural heritage.

Tribute highlights Kashmir, education and industrial legacy

Recalling the events surrounding India's Partition, Modi said Dr. Mookerjee played a decisive role in ensuring that West Bengal remained part of India through determined political leadership and public mobilisation. The Prime Minister also revisited Mookerjee's campaign against separate constitutional arrangements in Jammu and Kashmir, recalling his opposition to the existence of separate constitutions, prime ministers and flags within one nation. He said the abrogation of Article 370 fulfilled Dr. Mookerjee's vision of complete national integration by ensuring that the Constitution of India now applies uniformly across the country.

Turning to education, Modi highlighted Mookerjee's tenure as the youngest Vice-Chancellor of Calcutta University and praised his efforts to strengthen Indian languages and build institutions that contribute to nation-building. He said the National Education Policy 2020 reflects this vision by promoting education in local languages and encouraging learning rooted in India's cultural heritage.

The Prime Minister also acknowledged Mookerjee's contribution as independent India's first Industry Minister, crediting him with helping establish institutions such as Chittaranjan Locomotive Works, Sindri Fertilizer Plant, Damodar Valley Corporation and IFCI, which laid the foundation for India's industrial and economic growth.

Youth urged to contribute to a developed India

Modi said Dr. Mookerjee believed institutions should serve as centres of national development rather than merely administrative bodies. He noted that the vision of creating world-class educational institutions, research centres and industries continues to inspire the government's efforts to build a developed and self-reliant India.

Addressing the country's youth, the Prime Minister encouraged them to embrace the ideals of national unity, innovation and dedication while contributing to the vision of Viksit Bharat. He concluded by urging young people to approach every responsibility with sincerity and perseverance, stressing that lasting national progress depends on completing every task with commitment and determination.