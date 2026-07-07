Tragedy in Gansu: Landslide Claims Lives Amidst Extreme Weather

At Least Five People Died After A Landslide Struck A Mountainous Area In Chinas Western Province Of Gansu On Tuesday

A deadly landslide in China's Gansu province has claimed at least five lives, according to state media reports. Rescue teams are diligently working to locate 12 people who remain buried under the debris, as the nation endures a spate of extreme weather across its regions.

The unfortunate event unfolded in Tanchang county, where 33 individuals were initially trapped following the landslide that struck a steep valley. Among those affected were temporary laborers from nearby villages, employed by a state-run forestry farm. Weather experts highlight the region's susceptibility to natural calamities, given its geographical challenges.

Following this catastrophe, Chinese authorities have allocated 30 million yuan in relief aid, while President Xi Jinping has urged for intensified rescue operations. This incident not only highlights the area's geological instability, partly due to historical earthquakes but also underscores the need for efficient disaster response strategies.