Controversial Police Encounter Sparks 'Rule of Jungle' Allegations in Bengal

TMC MP Mahua Moitra condemned a police encounter in Bengal resulting in the death of a rape-murder suspect, Prabhas Mondal, alleging it signifies a breakdown of law reminiscent of 'UP 2.0.' Moitra criticized the current government's approach, emphasizing the need for due process and rule of law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:28 IST
Controversial Police Encounter Sparks 'Rule of Jungle' Allegations in Bengal
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has vehemently criticized a police encounter in West Bengal, branding it as "absolutely unacceptable" and indicative of a deteriorating law-and-order situation in the state. Speaking to ANI, she drew parallels between Bengal's current situation and Uttar Pradesh, dubbing it "UP 2.0," where the rule of law appears to falter.

Moitra expressed concerns over the encounter of Prabhas Mondal, the main accused in the alleged rape and murder case of a 12-year-old girl. She highlighted that such actions undermine civil society's adherence to legal processes, questioning the state's commitment to justice. According to Moitra, Mondal’s death deprives the investigation of crucial testimonies.

The TMC MP challenged police justifications, arguing that a suspect should be tried and punished under legal provisions, rather than facing extrajudicial killings. She criticized the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's rhetoric following the incident, calling for adherence to legal protocols to prevent a drift into vigilantism.

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