Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Event in Karur: Tribute to Victims and Future Initiatives

Preparations are underway in Karur, Tamil Nadu, for a significant public interaction event set for Friday. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President, C Joseph Vijay, will be the centerpiece of the event, scheduled to take place at the Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds near Vennamalai.

The event will witness the Chief Minister distributing government job appointment orders to the legal heirs of 41 individuals who died in the tragic Karur stampede during a TVK rally on September 27, 2025, where Vijay was actively campaigning.

A sprawling pandal setup across 10 acres will accommodate 5,000 attendees, with robust security measures in place including iron barricades. Participants will be issued QR code-enabled ID cards to streamline entry. Furthermore, the Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,700 crore footwear manufacturing plant in Karur.

Additionally, 32 compassionate appointment orders will be handed out to eligible beneficiaries for government roles. The district has seen a display of party flags and flex banners in anticipation of the visit, along with heightened police security measures implemented across all venues.

While anticipation builds, local business owners express concerns over restricted access due to barricades along roads leading to the District Collectorate, impacting customer entry. The Chief Minister's agenda also includes the distribution of welfare assistance at the District Collectorate in Thanthoni Malai.