Karur Prepares for Chief Minister's Key Public Interaction Amid Security Measures

Preparations are in high gear in Karur, Tamil Nadu, for a significant public interaction event scheduled for Friday. The Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President, C Joseph Vijay, will be in attendance. The function is set to take place at the Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds near Vennamalai on Friday morning.

During the event, the Chief Minister will present government job appointment letters to some of the legal heirs of the 41 victims who perished in the tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally on September 27, 2025. The tragedy occurred during a mass outreach event led by TVK president and actor Vijay.

A sprawling pandal, spanning nearly 10 acres, is being erected with seats for about 5,000 attendees. Robust security measures, including iron barricades, have been implemented. Party flags and banners have been installed on routes to the venue. Additionally, QR code-enabled identity cards will be issued to attendees for security verification.

The Chief Minister will also distribute various government welfare aids at the District Collectorate in Thanthoni Malai. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,700 crore non-leather shoe manufacturing facility in Vanavasi Panchayat.

Compassionate appointment letters for 32 individuals in government departments will also be issued. Extensive arrangements, including party flags and banners, have been made to welcome the Chief Minister. Security has been tightened, with additional measures along routes to the venues.

However, local business owners have raised concerns over restricted access due to iron barricades along the Thirukampuliyur Bypass, making it difficult for clientele to reach their establishments.