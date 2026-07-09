Karur Prepares for Chief Minister's Key Public Interaction Amid Security Measures

In Karur, Tamil Nadu, preparations for a public interaction event with the Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President, C Joseph Vijay, are underway. The event features government job allocations and foundation stones for new projects. Security and arrangements for 5,000 attendees are being finalized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2026 11:48 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 11:48 IST
Karur Prepares for Chief Minister's Key Public Interaction Amid Security Measures
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay is set to attend a meeting in Karur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Preparations are in high gear in Karur, Tamil Nadu, for a significant public interaction event scheduled for Friday. The Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam President, C Joseph Vijay, will be in attendance. The function is set to take place at the Atlas Kalai Arangam Grounds near Vennamalai on Friday morning.

During the event, the Chief Minister will present government job appointment letters to some of the legal heirs of the 41 victims who perished in the tragic stampede at a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam rally on September 27, 2025. The tragedy occurred during a mass outreach event led by TVK president and actor Vijay.

A sprawling pandal, spanning nearly 10 acres, is being erected with seats for about 5,000 attendees. Robust security measures, including iron barricades, have been implemented. Party flags and banners have been installed on routes to the venue. Additionally, QR code-enabled identity cards will be issued to attendees for security verification.

The Chief Minister will also distribute various government welfare aids at the District Collectorate in Thanthoni Malai. Furthermore, he will lay the foundation stone for a Rs 1,700 crore non-leather shoe manufacturing facility in Vanavasi Panchayat.

Compassionate appointment letters for 32 individuals in government departments will also be issued. Extensive arrangements, including party flags and banners, have been made to welcome the Chief Minister. Security has been tightened, with additional measures along routes to the venues.

However, local business owners have raised concerns over restricted access due to iron barricades along the Thirukampuliyur Bypass, making it difficult for clientele to reach their establishments.

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