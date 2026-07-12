Rising Voices Against Tree Felling: Rishikesh Residents Protest Highway Expansion

In Rishikesh, local residents and environmental activists have united in protest against the proposed removal of Sal trees for the expansion of the Dehradun-Rishikesh National Highway between Bhaniyawala and Ranipokhari. The demonstrators urge authorities to reconsider the plan, highlighting the potential environmental impact, including increased temperatures and depleted groundwater levels.

Advocate Ashutosh Kothari, one of the protest organizers, emphasized the ongoing effort of the locals in preventing tree felling. "We've been here for five days, trying to stop the destruction of these vital Sal trees. These trees provide us with oxygen and are essential for maintaining our ecological balance," Kothari stated, adding the community's hope rests on a Supreme Court ruling expected on July 15.

Environmental activist Shilpi expressed concern over the broader implications of the proposed road-widening project. She argued development should not come at the cost of deforestation, especially given the current climate challenges. Shilpi further highlighted the ongoing changes in rainfall patterns and rising temperatures in the region, urging for the careful consideration of such projects to prevent long-term ecological damage.