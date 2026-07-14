Allegations of Misconduct by TVK Official Spur Tension in Karur

In a distressing turn of events, a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) functionary has been taken into custody in Tamil Nadu's Karur district. This follows allegations from a 25-year-old married woman accusing the TVK Krishnarayapuram East union secretary of sexual harassment and an attempted kidnapping, causing local unrest.

Tensions soared in Kulithalai when the accused was reportedly attacked by the woman's family. Police quickly intervened, detaining the official while an investigation unfolds. The complainant detailed persistent harassment, alleging the TVK member's pattern of suggestive gestures and remarks, persisting even as family members attempted to safeguard her.

As the inquiry progresses, the accused TVK worker receives medical treatment at a local hospital. The situation has sparked broader political scrutiny, with Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi highlighting the delay in arresting the accused. She urged both TVK's leadership and Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister to act decisively.