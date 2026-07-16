Amara Raja's Milestone: A New Era for Telangana's Energy Sector

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, has hailed the launch of Amara Raja's pioneering battery plant in Telangana, highlighting it as a testament to the previous government's successful policy efforts. KT Rama Rao expressed his elation on X, emphasizing the project's significance in bolstering Telangana's energy sector profile.

Rama Rao noted, 'Delighted to see our efforts pay off. A significant investment in energy storage.' The establishment of the Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) at Amara Raja's Giga Corridor in Mahbubnagar marks a crucial step in their ₹9,500 crore venture, paving the way for the Gigafactory's launch next year and elevating Telangana into a leading manufacturing hub.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the new facility, underscoring the administration's commitment to harnessing beneficial policies from prior governments. Reddy envisions doubling Telangana's GDP contribution to the nation to 10% and transforming the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, expanding further to three trillion by 2047.