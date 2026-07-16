Amara Raja's Milestone: A New Era for Telangana's Energy Sector

KT Rama Rao lauds Amara Raja's new battery plant in Telangana, marking a major investment in the state's energy sector. The facility, serving as a bridge between R&D and production, is part of efforts to make Telangana a hub for advanced energy storage. CM Reddy outlines ambitious economic growth goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:55 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:55 IST
Amara Raja's Milestone: A New Era for Telangana's Energy Sector
BRS Working President KT Rama Rao (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, has hailed the launch of Amara Raja's pioneering battery plant in Telangana, highlighting it as a testament to the previous government's successful policy efforts. KT Rama Rao expressed his elation on X, emphasizing the project's significance in bolstering Telangana's energy sector profile.

Rama Rao noted, 'Delighted to see our efforts pay off. A significant investment in energy storage.' The establishment of the Customer Qualification Plant (CQP) at Amara Raja's Giga Corridor in Mahbubnagar marks a crucial step in their ₹9,500 crore venture, paving the way for the Gigafactory's launch next year and elevating Telangana into a leading manufacturing hub.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy inaugurated the new facility, underscoring the administration's commitment to harnessing beneficial policies from prior governments. Reddy envisions doubling Telangana's GDP contribution to the nation to 10% and transforming the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2034, expanding further to three trillion by 2047.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026