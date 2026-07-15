Tensions Flare Over Namaz Site: A Battle for Sacred Space

In a developing dispute over the right to offer prayers at the Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh, Gopal Sharma, the Bhojshala Mukti Yagna Convener, called on Wednesday for district officials to enforce a Supreme Court directive that limits Namaz to an area outside a 300-meter radius of the complex. The ruling aligns with a previous decision from the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Sharma emphasized the historic context, arguing that the arrangement for Namaz was resolved in 1942 when land was allocated for a mosque, now known as Rahmat Mosque. "We are not opposed to Namaz but believe holding it here repeatedly disrespects the temple," Sharma stated. He urged authorities to adhere strictly to the court's directive.

Meanwhile, Zulfikar Pathan, President of the Kamal Maula Masjid Namaz Intazamia Committee, pointed out that the Supreme Court's decision is not final but an interim relief. The court is set to re-examine the 11th-century Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex's classification, additionally instructing that no structural changes be made without permission.