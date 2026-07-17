Delhi High Court Reviews Sharjeel Imam's Bail Appeal in 2020 Riots Case

The Delhi High Court has embarked on a fresh review of Sharjeel Imam’s bail appeal, challenging a lower court's decision to deny him bail in connection with the 2020 Delhi riots. The appeal was filed under circumstances where the trial has seen significant delays and new legal interpretations have emerged, particularly concerning the application of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A panel consisting of Justice Prathiba M. Singh and Justice Vikas Mahajan instructed the prosecution to respond, setting the stage for further hearings slated for August 27. Imam’s advocate, Ahmad Ibrahim, criticized the trial court's July 4 decision, arguing it was based on outdated legal grounds. He highlighted the Supreme Court's recent intervention that granted interim bail to a co-accused as indicative of shifting legal landscapes.

Despite being detained for nearly six years, Imam remains without a conclusive trial as arguments on charge framing lag. The appeal criticizes the previous court’s oversight of significant legal updates since the Supreme Court's January 2026 decision, which, according to Ibrahim, warrants a re-evaluation of the bail plea. Meanwhile, the trial awaits crucial testimonies that condition the plea renewals, according to the Supreme Court’s prior directives.