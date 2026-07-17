PM Modi to Unveil India's First Hydrogen Train, Boosting Clean Mobility

Heightened security measures are in place in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. He is poised to launch India's inaugural hydrogen-powered train linking Jind and Sonipat, a significant stride in sustainable transportation.

According to Bahadurgarh's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surender Kumar, a robust security detail has been deployed, featuring ACPs, DCPs, and SHOs along the route. Strategic locations such as cuts, buildings, flyovers, and toll plazas are under strict surveillance to secure the ceremony.

The hydrogen train, a pivotal part of India's green mobility mission, will operate on an 89-km section, setting off with zero emissions and offering an innovative transit solution. Coupled with the launch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, these projects underscore India's commitment to enhancing infrastructure while pursuing long-term sustainability goals.