PM Modi to Unveil India's First Hydrogen Train, Boosting Clean Mobility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haryana will see the launch of India's first hydrogen-powered train, a key development in green mobility. This initiative highlights advances in railway engineering and aligns with India's zero-emissions goals. Modi will also dedicate the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, enhancing regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 10:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 10:37 IST
PM Modi to Unveil India's First Hydrogen Train, Boosting Clean Mobility
Bahadurgarh ACP Surender Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heightened security measures are in place in Bahadurgarh, Haryana, ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. He is poised to launch India's inaugural hydrogen-powered train linking Jind and Sonipat, a significant stride in sustainable transportation.

According to Bahadurgarh's Assistant Commissioner of Police, Surender Kumar, a robust security detail has been deployed, featuring ACPs, DCPs, and SHOs along the route. Strategic locations such as cuts, buildings, flyovers, and toll plazas are under strict surveillance to secure the ceremony.

The hydrogen train, a pivotal part of India's green mobility mission, will operate on an 89-km section, setting off with zero emissions and offering an innovative transit solution. Coupled with the launch of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway, these projects underscore India's commitment to enhancing infrastructure while pursuing long-term sustainability goals.

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