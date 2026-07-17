Delhi Police Presents 973-Page Chargesheet in Shocking UPSC Aspirant Murder Case

The Delhi Police have meticulously compiled a comprehensive 973-page chargesheet in the disturbing case of the rape, murder, and robbery of a young UPSC aspirant in Amar Colony. Key evidence included CCTV footage, DNA profiling, and fingerprint examination, pinpointing the involvement of 23-year-old Rahul Kumar Meena.

According to official reports, the crime occurred on April 22 in Kailash Hills, under the jurisdiction of Amar Colony police station. The victim, the daughter of an Indian Revenue Service officer, was brutally assaulted and murdered. Investigators resorted to state-of-the-art forensic analysis, including expert teams from both the Central Forensic Science Laboratory and the Forensic Science Laboratory scrutinizing the crime scene.

Significant efforts, involving over 100 CCTV camera analyses, allowed police to track the accused's movements, leading to his swift arrest. The investigation involved extensive field enquiries and evidence collection across multiple states. The police have submitted a thorough case to the court, with 82 witnesses and forensic evidence solidly backing the charges.