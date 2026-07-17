Delhi Police Charges 23-year-old in Brutal Murder and Rape of UPSC Aspirant

Delhi Police files an exhaustive 973-page chargesheet in the case of rape, murder, and robbery of a UPSC aspirant, using CCTV footage, DNA profiling, and fingerprint analysis to confirm the accused's involvement. The meticulously gathered evidence led to the arrest of 23-year-old Rahul Kumar Meena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 15:13 IST
Delhi Police Charges 23-year-old in Brutal Murder and Rape of UPSC Aspirant
Rahul Meena, alleged accused in Police Custody (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant development, Delhi Police have filed a 973-page chargesheet detailing the horrific events surrounding the rape, murder, and robbery of a young UPSC aspirant in Amar Colony. The April 22 incident in Kailash Hills involved the daughter of an IRS officer, who was assaulted and killed in her home.

The investigation employed the expertise of forensic teams from Central and Rohini labs, who scrutinized the crime scene extensively. Over 100 CCTV cameras were analyzed, leading to the identification and capture of 23-year-old Rahul Kumar Meena on the same day. The stolen belongings were also recovered from him.

A coordinated effort by multiple police teams involved field inquiries and wider investigations in neighboring states. The recreation of the crime scene and the use of advanced forensic techniques, including DNA profiling and behavioral analysis, solidified the case against the accused. The chargesheet, supported by 82 witnesses, was submitted on July 16, with a court hearing slated for July 18.

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