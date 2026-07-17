The Perils of Cross-District Ebola Burial Practices in Congo

The U.N. migration agency warns against the transport of Ebola victims' bodies for funerals in Congo, emphasizing the risk of spreading the virus. With over 2,000 Ebola cases and 700 deaths, improper handling during this epidemic caused by the Bundibugyo strain can lead to further infections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 16:07 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 16:07 IST
The Perils of Cross-District Ebola Burial Practices in Congo
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of Congo

The transport of Ebola victims' bodies for funerals in their home communities poses a significant risk of spreading the virus, according to the U.N. migration agency.

As of July 14, more than 2,000 Ebola cases and 700 deaths have been documented in Congo and Uganda. The majority of deaths have been outside medical facilities, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) revealed. This epidemic is attributed to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus, which remains highly infectious even after death, leading to a critical need for cautious funeral practices.

Andrew Mbala from IOM highlighted the necessity of community engagement and strict management of bodies to prevent further spread. No cross-border movements of bodies have been recorded, but internal transfers within Congo carry immense risks if safety protocols are not followed.

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