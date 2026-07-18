Delhi Police Refute Custodial Death Allegations Amid Investigation

Delhi Police have refuted allegations of a custodial death after the family of a deceased man accused the force. The police clarified that the deceased was not in custody and announced a vigilance inquiry. Meanwhile, separate violence in Mangolpuri raises questions about police responsiveness to reported threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 09:37 IST
Delhi Police Refute Custodial Death Allegations Amid Investigation
Representative Image (Photo/Delhi Police). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi Police have formally denied allegations of custodial death following accusations by the family of a deceased man. The family alleged that police misconduct led to the man's death. However, the police stated that the man, found in the Mehrauli area on July 14, was not in their custody.

According to police reports, three individuals were found intoxicated in the Mehrauli area, but only two, including the deceased's brother, were taken in for questioning. The police added that the deceased suffered from tuberculosis and was never held at the station. They insisted the claims are baseless and announced a vigilance inquiry into the matter.

In a separate but related incident in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, a 45-year-old man named Mahesh was fatally stabbed, intensifying scrutiny over police efficiency. The victim's brother claimed that police ignored earlier warnings about the attackers. Authorities said the investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.

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