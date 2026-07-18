KTR Slams Congress for Betraying Telangana's Youth

In a fiery address at the Yuvajana Sangarama Sadassu held at Saroornagar Stadium, BRS Working President KT Rama Rao launched a blistering critique against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing the Congress-led government in Telangana of betraying the aspirations of the state's youth.

KTR targeted Rahul Gandhi's 'Mohabbat Ki Dukaan' slogan, arguing that for Telangana's youth, it had devolved into a 'Gaddari Ka Ghar.' He questioned the unfulfilled election promises made by Congress, which included 2 lakh government jobs and a Rs 4,000 unemployment allowance.

Rao alleged comprehensive failures by Congress to address the needs of unemployed youth, accusing the party of being preoccupied with what he termed 'lootification' instead of job creation. He reminded the crowd that the same venue had witnessed Congress' Youth Declaration three years prior, suggesting the youth were now prepared to issue the party's 'Death Declaration.'