Ryan Fox's Stellar Run at the British Open

New Zealand's golfer Ryan Fox made a remarkable ascent up the British Open leaderboard during the third round at Royal Birkdale on Saturday morning.

With serene conditions setting the stage, Fox delivered an outward nine of 29, starting his birdie streak early at the second hole and continuing his impressive performance through the eighth.

After managing several birdies, Fox found himself in joint second place with six under—chasing Australia's Lucas Herbert, who leads with a record-matching round of 62 set on Friday.