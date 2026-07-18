Ryan Fox's Stellar Run at the British Open
New Zealand's Ryan Fox surged up the British Open leaderboard with an impressive front nine score of 29 in the third round held at Royal Birkdale under calm conditions. Fox's stellar performance, featuring multiple birdies, put him in a strong position, trailing leader Lucas Herbert from Australia.
- Country:
- New Zealand
New Zealand's golfer Ryan Fox made a remarkable ascent up the British Open leaderboard during the third round at Royal Birkdale on Saturday morning.
With serene conditions setting the stage, Fox delivered an outward nine of 29, starting his birdie streak early at the second hole and continuing his impressive performance through the eighth.
After managing several birdies, Fox found himself in joint second place with six under—chasing Australia's Lucas Herbert, who leads with a record-matching round of 62 set on Friday.
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