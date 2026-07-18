Ryan Fox's Stellar Run at the British Open

New Zealand's Ryan Fox surged up the British Open leaderboard with an impressive front nine score of 29 in the third round held at Royal Birkdale under calm conditions. Fox's stellar performance, featuring multiple birdies, put him in a strong position, trailing leader Lucas Herbert from Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 18:45 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 18:45 IST
Ryan Fox's Stellar Run at the British Open
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

New Zealand's golfer Ryan Fox made a remarkable ascent up the British Open leaderboard during the third round at Royal Birkdale on Saturday morning.

With serene conditions setting the stage, Fox delivered an outward nine of 29, starting his birdie streak early at the second hole and continuing his impressive performance through the eighth.

After managing several birdies, Fox found himself in joint second place with six under—chasing Australia's Lucas Herbert, who leads with a record-matching round of 62 set on Friday.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

UN Experts Urge Support for Civil Society After Venezuela Quake

Global
2
Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

Truth API: Unveiling the Market-Moving Power of Trump's Social Media

United States
3
Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

Strait of Hormuz Crisis: Global Energy Security at Risk

United States
4
Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

Starship's Last-Second Abort: A Bump in SpaceX's Journey

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Future of Work Will Reward the Skills Machines Cannot Own

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026