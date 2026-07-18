Nirmohi Akhara Seeks Supreme Court Intervention Over Ayodhya Temple Trust Role
Nirmohi Akhara has petitioned the Supreme Court for directions to ensure proper implementation of the 2019 Ayodhya verdict. The Akhara alleges inadequate representation in the temple trust, demands recognition of its historical role, and calls for restructuring the trust for accountability and transparency.
- Country:
- India
The Nirmohi Akhara has once again turned to the Supreme Court, filing a plea for strong directives to ensure the full realization of the 2019 landmark Ayodhya judgment. The application spotlights gaps in enacting the judgment, especially concerning the Akhara's envisioned role in managing the Ram Temple.
The Akhara, represented through Mahant Raja Ramchandracharya, is pushing for directives to ensure the verdict's intent is upheld. Although the Central government formed the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust following the Supreme Court's guidance, the Akhara argues the scheme failed to grant it the prescribed role and representation in the temple's management.
The application raises serious concerns about the trust's operations, likening it to a private trust that lacks statutory oversight. Allegations of mishandling donations amplify calls for its reconstitution into a public trust with institutional safeguards. The Akhara is also challenging changes at the temple, particularly the replacement of deities pre-dating the original settlement.
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