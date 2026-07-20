Legal Battle Unfolds Over Sonam Wangchuk's Medical Autonomy
Sonam Wangchuk's wife is challenging a court order preventing his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital, arguing it infringes on his rights to medical autonomy. The appeal highlights concerns over informed consent and personal liberty. The government argues the transfer was necessary due to declining health during his hunger strike.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh legal twist, Dr. Gitanjali J Angmo, the wife of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has appealed to the Division Bench after the Delhi High Court denied a transfer request from Safdarjung Hospital. She argues that the refusal breaches Wangchuk's rights to bodily autonomy and informed consent.
Angmo's appeal underscores that the Single Judge's decision deprives the couple of control over his medical care, transferring authority to hospital staff. The appeal calls this a violation of the patient's right to accept, refuse, or alter treatment, emphasizing the necessity of informed consent under established legal precedents.
While acknowledging Wangchuk is neither detained nor arrested, the appeal argues the court's decision confines him to the hospital without justification, infringing his right to protest. The government's stance is based on health concerns, pointing to his precarious condition after a prolonged hunger strike.
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