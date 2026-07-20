Devastating Flash Floods Hit Rajouri Following Torrential Rains

Following relentless overnight rainfall, devastating flash floods have struck Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir. The overflow of the Rajouri River has resulted in significant flooding, submerging crucial areas and damaging both public and private properties, including a bus stand. Numerous vehicles were swept away in the chaos.

Locals reported substantial losses, with damages running into crores and reports of fatalities. In light of the situation, appeals for governmental assistance have become urgent as residents contend with the aftermath of the destructive storm. Authorities have urged caution as weather forecasts indicate ongoing perilous conditions.

Additionally, authorities in Ramban have advised residents to avoid the Chenab River banks following a rise in water levels due to the opening of the Baglihar Dam gates. Search and rescue operations continue in flood-hit areas where a cloudburst previously claimed at least seven lives. As heavy rains persist, officials remain vigilant, coordinating efforts to provide relief and safety measures.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah convened a high-level meeting to address immediate and long-term responses to the disaster, ensuring coordination across departments to facilitate a swift recovery. Condolences were extended to victims' families, accompanied by promises of comprehensive support and relief efforts.